Village head in Thailand fires rifle in his home to celebrate CNY, claims it was an offering to his house spirits

Thai village head shoots his rifle at home to celebrate CNY

Celebrating Chinese New Year may include setting off firecrackers or fireworks.

But one man in Suphan Buri, Thailand, took it up a notch when he fired a rifle in his home.

The village head did so as he believed his house spirits would be satisfied.

Man claimed that shooting a gun in one’s residence is not illegal

A video shared on a Facebook group on Monday (16 Feb) shows a man wearing a red polo standing next to a white spirit house, holding a rifle in his hand.

He explained that it was the Lunar New Year and his house spirits had a liking for firecrackers and guns, pointing at the spirit house.

Furthermore, he clarified that his rifle was legally possessed.

Upon explaining the reasons behind his actions, the man loaded a magazine into the rifle and started shooting.

This was happening at the outdoor vicinity of his residence, and he aimed specifically towards the overgrown garden area behind the spirit house.

At the end of the clip, he emphasised that he legally possessed the firearm, saying he had a permit for it.

He also said his act did not violate the law because it was done at home.

The original poster (OP) who posted the footage online sought a police investigation into the matter.

Netizens said his actions would land him in trouble

Following the video, many netizens criticised his reckless actions.

One Facebook user commented that the man was just asking for trouble.

Another user explained a legal code in the comments, saying discharging a firearm in a town, village, or gathering place without reasonable cause is considered an offence.

