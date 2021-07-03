Man Makes Violent Threats Against LGBTQ+ Community & Vows To Halt Pink Dot

Despite having different sexual orientations and beliefs, Singaporeans are generally accepting of each other and live in relative harmony.

Recently, however, a man was recorded making violent threats against members of the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore.

Since then, a police report has been lodged and the 23-year-old man is currently assisting with investigations.

Man makes violent threats against LGBTQ+ community in IG video

In an Instagram live video that has since gone viral, a bespectacled man can be heard threatening to “whack” members of the LGBTQ+ community.

He added that he would make sure that the annual Pink Dot event won’t happen by sending “his (my) guys” to riot there.

He went so far as to say,

He’ll (I’ll) be the reason why LGBT will no longer exist in Singapore.

Later in the clip, the man said he’d post a video of himself burning the pride flag should someone from the LGBTQ+ community leave a hate comment on an undisclosed post.

The threats later got more personal as the man directed it to the person whom he was in the Instagram Livestream with, saying he’d set fire to the 17-year-old’s house and throw his body into a longkang or drain.

23-year-old man assisting police with investigations

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police confirmed that they’ve received a complaint in relation to the threats.

A 23-year-old man is currently assisting the police with their investigations.

Separately, LGBTQ+ rights group Pink Dot SG said in a Facebook post on Friday (2 Jul) that they’re “gravely concerned” by the threats.

According to the group, the 23-year-old had been leaving homophobic comments on their social media posts for the past 2 years.

Not the 1st such incident this year

Just this year alone, Singapore has seen a number of similar incidents involving discriminatory behaviour against the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier in January, a man reportedly removed a pride flag at a Lau Pa Sat eatery and threw it at a staff member.

More recently, someone ripped off a pride flag hanging from a window on 2 separate occasions.

Hope the authorities will investigate the matter thoroughly

Singapore is home to a diverse population with different sexual orientations, religions, and beliefs.

Just because we don’t see eye to eye on such matters doesn’t give us the right to threaten one another with such venom and hatred.

We hope the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and mete out punishments if necessary to deter others from doing the same.

Featured image adapted from Wake Up, Singapore on Facebook.