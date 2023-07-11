Toddler Loses Teddy Bear On Virgin Australia Flight, Airline Successfully Reunites Them

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Virgin Australia Reunites Boy With Teddy Bear That Was Lost On Flight To Perth

Most children have a favourite soft toy or pillow that they take everywhere with them for comfort.

So you can probably imagine how upset one little boy was after he lost his teddy bear on a recent flight to Perth.

Virgin Australia Airlines took to Facebook to alert their followers about the missing plushie on Monday (10 July). They also posted several adorable photos of the bear going on an “adventure” inside the plane.

Not long after, they shared that they had successfully reunited the bear with its young owner, much to the delight of netizens — and even Virgin Group founder Richard Branson himself.

Virgin Australia takes lost teddy bear on ‘adventure’

In their Facebook post, Virgin Australia posted several photos of a brown teddy bear hanging around in various areas inside one of their aircraft.

The airline explained that a passenger who flew into Perth had left the plushie behind and they were hoping to reunite them.

But first, they decided to have a little fun with a photoshoot starring the bear.

One shot shows it buckled into a huge seat in business class. Even soft toys are getting seat upgrades now.

Another shows it donning the recognisable red-and-purple scarf that Virgin Australia’s air stewardesses wear.

We have to say, the colour scheme really goes well with its fur.

Teddy even had the chance to chill in a section that’s usually off-limits to passengers — the cockpit.

The last photo shows Teddy staring forlornly out of the plane window, longing to be with its owner again.

Not gonna lie, this hit us right in the feels.

Successfully reunites teddy bear with young owner

Just a few hours after the cute post went up, Virgin Australia announced that they may have located Teddy’s owner and that they were working to reunite them.

Sure enough, they later uploaded a photo of a toddler named Harry holding on to Teddy protectively. Mission accomplished.

Netizens celebrated the happy homecoming and praised Virgin Airlines for working so hard to get Teddy back to Harry.

Even Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Group himself, chimed in to share his thoughts with a comment.

He applauded the airline for their efforts and wished Harry and Teddy a “happy reunion”.

A happy ending to a bear-y cute saga

To some folks, the bear may have just been another stuffed animal, but to Harry, it was probably the world.

We’re so happy that Virgin Australia managed to bring Teddy home to its owner — while also entertaining thousands of Facebook users in the process with their adorable photoshoot.

Hopefully, little Harry will be more careful with his belongings the next time he goes travelling again.

