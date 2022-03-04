Singapore To Extend VTL To Penang & Bali From 16 Mar

Last November, Singapore announced the commencement of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Malaysia, much to the delight of residents on both ends of the Causeway.

However, one limitation of the VTL was that Singapore travellers could only travel by air to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Come 16 Mar, Singapore will be extending its VTL with Malaysia to Penang, starting with 4 flights daily each way between both destinations.

Apart from Penang, Singapore travellers will also be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to other regional destinations like Bali and all cities in India.

CAAS announces extension of VTLs to include Penang & Bali

In a press release on Friday (4 Mar), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced the expansion of existing VTLs to better connect travellers to more regional destinations.

The one that Singapore travellers will be looking forward to most is likely the inclusion of Penang.

From 16 Mar, there’ll be 4 daily flights available each way between Singapore and the Malaysian state.

Not sure about you, but we are already salivating at the thought of famous Penang dishes like char kway teow and chendol.

In addition to Penang, Singapore will also be expanding its VTL with Indonesia beyond Jakarta to include Bali.

This will similarly commence on 16 Mar, with 2 daily flights from Bali-Denpasar to Singapore.

Additionally, our nation’s VTL arrangement with India will expand to include all Indian cities, rather than just Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Singapore to launch new VTL with Greece & Vietnam

Meanwhile, Singapore will also be establishing new VTLs with Greece and Vietnam.

The establishment of the Singapore-Greece VTL marks a significant milestone, as our nation would thus establish 2-way quarantine-free travel with all European countries with direct flights to Singapore.

With the launch of the Singapore-Vietnam VTL, Singapore will see the restoration of 2-way quarantine-free travel between both countries.

Singapore’s VTL with Vietnam is also important given the latter’s popularity as a travel destination pre-Covid.

Travellers will be able to enter Singapore under these VTL arrangements from 16 Mar.

Hope it’s the sign of a return to pre-covid normality

We hope the expansion and launch of the new VTLs are signs that Covid-19 is becoming more endemic and that we’ll soon be able to return to our normal lives pre-pandemic.

Know someone who has been dying to visit Penang or Bali? Let them know about the new arrangements they can look forward to in the coming weeks!

Featured image adapted from Wan San Yip on Unsplash.