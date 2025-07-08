Popular Japanese VTuber parts way with her illustrator after he admits to sexually assaulting 14-year-old

Japanese VTuber Yuuki Sakuna splits from illustrator after he admits to grooming minor

Popular VTuber Yuuki Sakuna, who boasts over a million subscribers on YouTube, recently announced that she will no longer be working with her long-time illustrator, Gaou. This came after the latter admitted to grooming a 14-year-old.

Furthermore, his name has also been removed from the credits of an anime he worked on. Another company also stated that they are considering removing the character he designed.

According to Japanese pop media site Kai-You, the story broke when the illustrator appeared on a popular influencer’s stream.

Artist admits to grooming & sexually assaulting minor

On 29 June, Korekore, a Japanese influencer who specialises in exposés, accused the illustrator of having sexual relations with a minor. During the stream, Korekore spoke to both the minor and Gaou.

Gaou admitted that he had sex with the minor and added that he sees no choice but to cease his activities as an illustrator.

Despite his admission, he has yet to make a public statement on social media.

Regardless, due to his prolific career, the news sent shockwaves through Japanese media.

Yuuki Sakuna addresses situation

Although Gaou has drawn for numerous video games and anime, his most recognisable work is the design of VTuber Yuuki Sakuna. After news about her illustrator broke, the popular VTuber made a post on X to address the situation.

“Due to confirmation of inappropriate behaviour by the illustrator, we will stop using his artwork going forward,” the statement said.

As for her virtual model that had been designed by him, Yuuki Sakuna said she would continue to use it as she has full rights to the property.

She also asked for her fans’ understanding and support.

Illustrator’s name removed from credits

In addition to the popular VTuber, other entities have also distanced themselves from Gaou.

TV anime ‘Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!’, which began airing on 3 July, has removed the illustrator’s name from their website since 30 June.

Additionally, the publisher of the original novel series, on which the anime is based, also announced that they will search for a new illustrator. They added that they would be replacing Gaou’s art that was featured in previous novels as well.

