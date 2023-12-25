Wang Lao Ji Durian Herbal Tea Cools You Down While Curing Your Heaty Fruit Craving

Wang Lao Ji Has New Herbal Tea Infused With Durian Flavour

When one starts feeling ‘heaty’, there are always a few concoctions that can be relied upon to cool us down.

One of them is the Wang Lao Ji herbal tea, otherwise known as Wong Lo Kat.

Upon drinking, its sweet yet distinctly herbal taste has a way of cooling you down almost instantly.

Now, Wang Lao Ji has flipped the script by infusing its herbal tea with arguably one of the most heaty fruits ever — durian.

Despite the choice of fruit, the drink is apparently sugar-free and contains zero calories.

Wang Lao Ji durian herbal tea available on Taobao

On 20 Nov, Wang Lao Ji’s official Weibo page announced its newest drink flavour — Domineering Durian.

The name is apt in more ways than one, as the can’s traditional red colour is gone and completely replaced by a bright durian yellow.

To go with the head-turning theme of the launch, the drink featured the tagline ‘One sip and you’re hooked’, followed by the brand’s famous slogan of ‘Fear heatiness? Drink Wang Lao Ji’.

This is not the first time Wang Lao Ji has introduced a buzzworthy flavour.

In August this year, it rolled out a fizzy Green Peppercorn Muscat Grape variant. In case you’re wondering, that’s the same peppercorn used to make mala.

Like its predecessor, the Domineering Durian is sugar-free, fat-free, and has zero calories.

The drink is now available for sale on Wang Lao Ji’s online flagship Taobao store. Those of you keen to try out this quirky pairing can get a box of 12 310ml cans for 69 yuan (S$13).

Wang Lao Ji suggests pairing herbal tea with pizza & chicken soup

As if the pairing of durian and herbal tea isn’t divisive enough, Wang Lao Ji decided to take things up a notch with some unusual food pairings.

Following the initial announcement, the brand shared photos of Domineering Durian alongside a pot of soup containing chicken and durian.

Take a moment to let that sentence sink in.

The accompanying caption read, “Who actually invented the durian chicken soup? It’s truly awesome when you combine it with Wang Lao Ji Domineering Durian.”

In a separate post, the brand showcased yet another eyebrow-raising complement to the Domineering Durian — durian pizza.

“One can only either never eat durian pizza or have it countless times!” the caption wrote.

“The blend of durian aroma from sweet, glutinous pizza and Wang Lao Ji Domineering Durian is truly irresistible!”

Fans embrace Domineering Durian flavour

Fans of Wang Lao Ji were intrigued by the launch, and many expressed how eager they were to try it.

One die-hard durian fan said there is no durian product that they won’t eat or drink.

In response, Wang Lao Ji said, “Looks like we have a top-tier durian enthusiast.”

Another called the drink’s concept ‘extremely bold’, adding that they could not wait to taste it.

Meanwhile, a fan who had seemingly already tried it described the drink as tasty, saying they would support Wang Lao Ji forever.

Perhaps inspired by the innovation, a creative follower decided to pitch a new flavour to the brand, asking if they have a drink in ‘hotpot’.

The brand then coyly replied, “Do stay tuned.”

Would you try Domineering Durian, or is it already a thorn in your side? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Featured image from Wang Lao Ji on Weibo.