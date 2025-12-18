Cheering fan suffers wardrobe malfunction on live TV during SEA Games

Woman experiences wardrobe malfunction while cheering on Philippines volleyball team during SEA Games

A Filipino woman cheering for her national volleyball team at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games was caught in an awkward moment when she suffered a brief wardrobe malfunction just as the broadcast camera zoomed in on her.

A clip of the incident has since gone viral on X, racking up nearly 7 million views within two days.

Moment happens as camera pans to crowd

The incident took place on 16 Dec during the Philippines’ volleyball match against Indonesia at Bangkok’s Indoor Stadium Huamark.

It occurred during the first set, with the Philippines trailing 11–16 and preparing to serve.

As the broadcast cut to the crowd, the camera focused on two supporters enthusiastically waving the Philippine flag.

Realising she was on screen, the woman reacted excitedly.

In the process, her dress briefly slipped, resulting in a wardrobe malfunction. The broadcast quickly cut away to footage of the players on court.

Woman later explains what happened

Not long after the clip began circulating online, a Facebook post claiming to be from the woman addressed the incident.

In the post, she said she had been wearing nipple pads, which were visible in a selfie she shared, but explained that they had come loose while she was cheering passionately for Alas Pilipinas, the national volleyball team.

The post, published on 16 Dec, has since been shared more than 1,200 times.

Online reactions were mixed.

While many netizens cracked jokes at her expense, some reassured her not to worry, with a few commenters joking that “most of the boys enjoyed it”.

Philippines lost to Indonesia but continues SEA Games run

Despite the spirited support from fans, the Philippines team was unable to overcome defending champions Indonesia.

According to One Sports, the team lost in straight sets: 17–25, 25–27, 24–26.

The Filipino squad will continue their SEA Games campaign on 18 Dec, where they are set to face either Vietnam or Thailand.

Also read: ‘My dad’s running tomorrow’: S’pore SEA Games athletes find their names printed wrongly on race bibs



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @MikLib on X and Jasmine Arancillo on Facebook.