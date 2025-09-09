Water in China university allegedly contaminated with norovirus, over 2,000 students suffer vomiting & diarrhoea

Students experience vomiting & diarrhoea after water gets contaminated

A large number of students from Shenyang Normal University in China were sent to the hospital after suffering symptoms including fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

According to The Epoch Times, several students pointed to the school’s water supply as the reason for the mass poisoning, which began on 31 Aug.

The school has also been accused of covering up the incident by turning off comments on their social media account and threatening students who spoke out about the incident.

Over 2,000 students reported gastroenteritis symptoms

On Sunday (7 Sept), the Shenyang Municipal Centre for Disease Control and Prevention issued a notice stating that several students have been admitted to hospital after experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

As of 7 Sept, 2,087 people had reported symptoms of gastroenteritis.

While 1,817 of them had recovered, 270 were still displaying mild symptoms.

“Comprehensive analysis indicates that the peak of the outbreak has passed, with a clear downward trend in new daily cases,” the statement said.

Water source found contaminated with norovirus

Following the outbreak, the disease control department conducted an investigation to trace the source of the infection.

After conducting epidemiological investigations, as well as on-site inspections of the water supply, the agency found that the outbreak was caused by norovirus contamination of the “private well reservoir” in one of the school’s living quarters.

The contaminated well has been closed and is undergoing multiple rounds of disinfection.

Students believe water pollution caused outbreak

However, some students believe that the mass poisoning was due to water pollution, The Epoch Times reported.

Videos allegedly taken by students show black, oil-like water flowing from taps on campus.

“We wrapped a face towel over the faucet in our dorm, and when we took it off one day, there was something yellowish-brown inside,” said one student, adding that even showering has caused some to fall ill.

“They said it’s Noru so they can shirk responsibility,” he accused.

