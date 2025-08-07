PUB investigating waste water overflow in Bedok Reservoir, source traced to BTO construction site

Waste water overflow causes stench around 2 blocks in Bedok Reservoir

National water agency PUB is investigating an overflow of waste water in Bedok Reservoir that has been traced to a nearby Build-To-Order (BTO) worksite.

Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (6 Aug) that the discharge occurred between Blocks 619 and 623 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Bedok Reservoir water overflow likely due to choked pipe

Mr Singh, who is also the chief of the opposition Workers’ Party, noted that residents would have noticed a large puddle of water and accompanying stench in the area.

He said PUB’s investigation is focusing on the construction site of Chai Chee Green, a BTO project located across the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in East Coast GRC.

As there is an underground sewage pipe running from Chai Chee Green to the Eunos division, which Mr Singh represents, he added that the likely cause of this incident is a blockage in this pipe.

This would result in backflow and discharge through an inspection chamber at that spot, because the area near Block 619 is low-lying.

Bedok reservoir water overflow traced to BTO worksite

In a Facebook post on Thursday (7 Aug), PUB confirmed that the overflow was caused by a choked sewer at the BTO construction site.

The source of the overflow was traced to two manholes located in the worksite, where a section of the affected sewer was obstructed by sand and cement.

This not only affected Blocks 619 and 623, but also an industrial building along 502 Chai Chee Lane.

Works are ongoing to clear the obstruction, PUB said.

PUB dispatches tanker trucks to Bedok Reservoir

PUB also dispatched five tanker trucks to pump out used water from the affected sewer in Bedok Reservoir.

It also took measures to alleviate the flow of waste water during the morning and evening peak hours.

Following a visit to Chai Chee Green, Mr Singh confirmed that the PUB and main contractor LS Construction Pte Ltd had been working with HDB to divert the discharge to unaffected manholes.

Some LS Construction workers are also helping with traffic management in the Eunos division, for which he thanked them.

PUB pledged to investigate how the blockage occurred and take enforcement action if needed.

