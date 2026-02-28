2 water supply disruptions reported on 28 Feb in Yishun & Jurong East, both due to pipe failure

Water supply cut to homes in Yishun & Jurong East on 28 Feb, pipes repaired in hours

Two water supply disruptions were reported on Saturday (28 Feb), affecting homes in Jurong East and Yishun.

In both cases, the shutdown was due to pipe failure, with the pipes repaired within hours.

Water supply for 2 blocks in Yishun cut off on 28 Feb

The first incident took place in Yishun, said Nee Soon GRC MP Jackson Lam in a Facebook post at 1.23pm.

An underground pipe had burst, causing the water supply to be shut off for two blocks in his Nee Soon East division — Block 291 and Block 294 Yishun Street 22.

This was for national water agency PUB to carry out the necessary repair works, he added.

A water wagon and water bags were stationed at the site for residents during the disruption.

In a subsequent update, he said the pipe repairs had been completed, and the water supply was restored at about 1.50pm.

Pipe leak at Jurong East causes flooding

The second incident took place at the junction of Jurong Town Hall Road and Jurong East Avenue 1, said national water agency PUB in a Facebook post.

It was caused by a pipe leak at about 2pm on Saturday, which caused “heavy water flow” along the pedestrian walkway and a section of the road junction.

A TikTok video posted on the same day showed water overflowing onto the road and pavement, forcing vehicles to splash through the slip road.

Workers at the site were seen wading in ankle-deep water.

PUB said traffic at the junction remained passable, but the slip road was temporarily closed off.

Water supply to at least 10 Jurong East blocks affected on 28 Feb

In a Facebook post at 5.50pm, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said Block 241 to Block 253 Jurong East Street 24 — at least 10 blocks — were affected by water supply disruptions.

The water supply was fully cut off to replace the faulty pipe, which had been isolated.

A secondary feed had kicked in, with residents and shops receiving water from this alternative source, she added.

In the meantime, water trucks were dispatched to the affected area, and PUB was working to switch to a backup supply network.

Water supply restored about 5 hours later

In an update at 6.45pm, PUB said water supply to the affected block had been fully restored — almost five hours after the leak occurred.

Water was drained from the site, and traffic had resumed along the temporarily closed slip road, it added.

Ms Fu, who is also an MP for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, posted on Facebook to thank PUB’s quick response team.

She said she was grateful to them for quickly helping to restore the water supply to all the affected blocks.

Teban Gardens water supply disrupted in early Feb

The pipe failures on Saturday came almost four weeks after a day-long water supply disruption in Teban Gardens earlier in February.

PUB said on Facebook that 26 households in Teban Gardens Road had reported disruption to their water supply from around 4.50pm on 2 Feb.

West Coast-Jurong West GRC MP Cassandra Lee said on Facebook that PUB officers worked through the evening to restore supply from about 9.30pm onwards.

In another post, she said some Teban Gardens residents had experienced water supply and pressure issues on 2 Feb and 3 Feb.

PUB said it was investigating the cause of the incident.

