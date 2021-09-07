Waterbike Singapore Introduces New Way To Cycle

Cycling may have become a popular hobby lately, but seasoned cyclists might want to explore more exciting options.

Along comes Waterbike Singapore, combining a largely familiar land activity like cycling, with water sports.

Source

The new venture will start taking bookings from 2 Oct, with the first hour of rental running you $30.

As a start, they will only be available at Pasir Ris Park on weekends, from 9am to 5 pm.

Waterbike Singapore lets you cycle at up to 15km/h on water

As described on their website, a waterbike is a bike running on water, easy to ride and safe. The wheels are essentially replaced with floats instead, giving it floating capabilities.

The waterbike takes design notes from the catamaran, a design that has lasted for hundreds of years and is used by many around the world even today.

Source

These waterbikes come in a lightweight but durable frame and can reach up to speeds of 15 km/h on water.

Source

It’s also described to be environmentally friendly and inexpensive. With a total of 5 waterbikes up for rent at a single time, it’s also a perfect weekend activity for the family.

Booking fees start from $30 an hour

Waterbike Singapore has also assured that you don’t have to be able to swim to get on these bikes, and the minimum required age is set at 8 years old.

You will also be provided with life jackets, walkie talkies, and dry storage bags for your belongings.

Prices for their rental starts at $30 an hour, with further discounts the more hours you book. However, do note that they’re available for booking on the weekends and for a limited time between 9am and 5pm.

Currently, they’re capped at 5 persons in adherence to Covid-19 rules.

You can check the Waterbike Singapore website for more details.

Novel way to enjoy Singapore waters

We’re all up for more activities here in Singapore. This new watersport could be a novel way to enjoy the waters that surround our country.

Although they’re limited to the areas around Pasir Ris Park, we hope to see them expand to other parts of Singapore so that more Singaporeans can have more adventures.

As an added plus, this activity is environmentally friendly, so we can have fun while protecting the nature around us.

