Waterloo Street Temple Will Remain Open On Sundays From 1 May, Offerings Still Prohibited

Kwang Im Thong Hood Cho Temple Along Waterloo Street To Remain Open On Sundays From 1 May

Frequent devotees of the Kwang Im Thong Hood Cho Temple along Waterloo Street may have noticed that it’s been a while since the temple last opened on Sundays.

But they will now be glad to hear that the temple will remain open on Sundays and public holidays, starting 1 May.

However, devotees are still not allowed to make offerings for the time being.

Waterloo Temple will remain open on Sundays & Public Holidays from 1 May

According to Shin Min Daily News, Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple will begin to open up to the public on Sundays and public holidays from 1 May.

The temple’s opening hours on Sundays will follow that from Mondays to Saturdays — 7am to 6.30pm.

It added that the afternoon queue will close at 12.15 pm and reopen at 1 pm. During this short downtime, the temple will undergo cleaning.

Temple not receiving offerings for the time being

Along with the announcement, the temple also clarified that it will not be accepting offerings including flowers and fruits.

The new opening hours mark the first time since the temple last opened on Sundays and Public Holidays since Jul 2021.

Despite the expanded opening hours, visitors are still required to wear masks and complete SafeEntry to enter the premises.

The temple abolished its entry requirement based on odd-even NRIC numbers in February this year.

More days to bobi at Waterloo Temple

With the revised opening hours, devotees can now find more convenient times to visit the Waterloo Street Temple.

Meanwhile, we hope visitors will continue adhering to the prevailing safe management measures when they head down to keep themselves and fellow devotees safe.

Featured image by MS News.