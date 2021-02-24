New Salted Egg Food Takeaway Kiosk To Launch At Waterway Point

Singaporeans love their salted egg dishes.

We love them in all forms — from fancy dishes like salted egg crab, to desserts like waffles and ice cream, and even the famous Irvins fish skin that tourists lug tens of bags to bring home to.

Punggol residents will have more options to dabao home soon, as a new food kiosk called ‘Xian Dan Chao Ren’ (XDCR) that serves only salted egg dishes will open for business next month at Waterway Point.

The stall will officially open on 10 Mar 2021.

Waterway Point outlet sells 5 types of salted egg dishes

According to the owner, their signature salted egg sauce is made painstakingly by only grinding whole salted eggs.

The stall uses only 5 ingredients in their menu — chicken, pumpkin, mantou, lotus root, and fish.

This makes it way easier for indecisive people to get their salted egg fix without spending too much time pondering on what to order.

However, for those who want to have a taste of every item on the menu, this might be the platter for you as it combines everything.

Ultimate Team Up Platter – $15.90

Solo à la carte menu items are available as well.

Xian Dan Chao Ren Chicken – $5.90

Xian Dan Chao Ren Fish – $5.90

Xian Dan Chao Ren Lotus- $5.90

Xian Dan Chao Ren Mantou- $4.90

Xian Dan Chao Ren Pumpkin- $5.90

The unique selling point of this food establishment is that customers have the option of choosing between either a wet or dry variant of these salted egg dishes.

Rice bowl combos are available as well for your carbohydrate fix.

Opening promo in March

On its grand opening day (10 Mar), customers get to enjoy a complimentary upgrade from regular to large size.

For the rest of March, returning customers will receive a 10% discount voucher with every purchase.

Here’s what you need to know to get there.

Xian Dan Chao Ren 咸蛋超人 (Your Salted Egg Hero)

Address: Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central, #B1-K4, Singapore 828761

Opening hours: 11am–10pm Daily

Nearest MRT station: Punggol

Contact number: 9829 2285 / 9618 9069

More food options in the northeast

Salted egg fiends in the North East will now have a new option to try out in their area.

With the concept of a takeaway kiosk, it’ll make dabao-ing your meal an easy breezy process.

Will you be trying out Xian Dan Chao Ren when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

