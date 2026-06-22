Watsons shopping festival in Sengkang has up to 70% off over 60 beauty & wellness brands for 1 week only

Watsons Shopathon Mania Fest lands at Compass One from 22 to 28 June

If your ultimate version of self-care involves hunting down beauty bargains, hoarding wellness essentials at a steal, and potentially walking away with a literal gold bar, you’ll want to clear your calendar for this.

From 22 to 28 June, the Watsons Shopathon Mania Fest is taking over the Compass One atrium, gathering more than 60 beauty, health, and wellness brands under one roof.

Far from your average pharmacy run, this event dials up the excitement with jaw-dropping discounts of up to 70%, interactive carnival-style games, and over 7,000 prizes waiting to be claimed.

Up to 70% off across more than 60 beauty, health, and wellness brands

The festival is your chance to browse more than 60 beauty, health, and wellness brands under one roof, including popular names like 3CE, Cetaphil, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, Anessa, Swisse, Oral-B, Sensodyne, Tiger Balm, and more.

K-beauty fans can look out for Beauty of Joseon, Torriden, Biodance, Celladix, and So Natural, while J-beauty and C-beauty lovers can browse favourites such as Elixir, Moist Diane, and Winona.

In other words, you won’t need to fly to Seoul, Tokyo, or Shanghai to get your hands on your favourite beauty staples.

Whether you’re fiercely loyal to your current skincare routine or itching to try something new, it’s the perfect time to replenish your essentials with discounts of up to 70% off and Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals from selected brands.

To sweeten the deal, smart spenders can stack their savings, too.

ShopBack users can score up to S$99 cashback with a minimum spend of S$30, while OCBC cardholders can enjoy 3% cashback via the OCBC 365 Card or rack up 15x OCBC$ with the OCBC Rewards Card.

And to give you even more reason to head down, there will also be festival-exclusive bundles, bonus gifts with purchase, and other event-only perks available throughout the week.

Free S$70 goodie bags, hourly flash deals, and a gold bar giveaway

The discounts are just the opening act, as Watsons is rolling out even more perks throughout the week.

From 22 to 24 June, early birds who spend S$50 will receive an exclusive complimentary goodie bag worth S$70, while stocks last.

The same S$70 goodie bag is still redeemable later on in the week, from 25 to 28 June, with a minimum spend of S$70.

Those visiting during this period should also set their alarms between 12.30pm and 6.30pm, when hourly specials will offer up to an additional 33% off selected products, alongside surprise flash deals, live-hosted promotions, and giveaways throughout the day.

It’s all part of a massive S$100,000 prize pool featuring over 7,000 rewards, including Watsons gift cards and beauty products.

And if freebies aren’t enough, you can quite literally strike gold.

To celebrate Watsons’ 185th anniversary, The Great Watsons Blind Box Showdown features a giant wall of 185 mystery boxes.

Every single box holds a prize, from branded shopping vouchers to exclusive product giveaways.

But one lucky shopper each day will unearth the ultimate jackpot: a 10-gram gold bar.

Play games while you shop

This isn’t your typical sale event where you simply browse and buy.

For every S$50 nett spent, shoppers can choose to take part in one of three game challenges, with instant prizes and rewards up for grabs.

Besides the Blind Box Showdown, there’s The Ultimate Stack & Glow Up, where participants race against the clock to recreate a designated product stack, and the Digital Joypot, a slot machine-style game where matching logos unlock prizes.

Ultimately, whether you’re on a mission to rescue your dry skin, replenish the family medicine cabinet, or see if owning a gold bar is in the cards for you, the Watsons Shopathon Mania Fest promises a high-energy shopping spree with as many prizes to chase as products to browse.

Here’s all you need to know to plan a trip down:



Watsons Shopathon Mania Fest

Address: Compass One Level 2 Atrium, 1 Sengkang Square, Singapore 545078

Dates: 22 to 28 June

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Sengkang

For more information, visit the Watsons Shopathon Mania Fest website.

Also read: Fan Bingbing visits S’pore for skincare brand launch, says discipline & good sleep are key to beauty

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Featured image by MS News.