Website Defends Section 377A Of Penal Code, Claims It Protects Public & Prohibits ‘Harmful’ Behaviour

Protect377A.SG Website Emerges, Defending Section 377A Of Penal Code

The controversy surrounding Section 377A was reignited recently when the Court of Appeal ruled that it would remain in the books, albeit not enforced.

In the wake of this ruling, Protect377A.SG, a website supporting the Government’s decision to retain Section 377A, has emerged.

Claiming its usefulness in protecting the general public, the website states that 377A helps maintain a “healthy” environment to raise the next generation in.

Website claims that Section 377A is beneficial to Singapore

The Protect377A.SG website lists four main reasons for supporting the retention of Section 377A.

Firstly, they believe that this law will “protect” Singapore from homosexual sex, which they claim to be “harmful behaviour”.

According to them, Section 377A also affirms “national values and public morality”. The website cites heterosexual unions as the “social ideal” and “national norm”.

The website further claims that the existence of 377A allows for various viewpoints to coexist peacefully, and LGBTQ+ individuals can “live freely in Singapore without threat to life or liberty” because of it.

Lastly, they assert that 377A is the “first line of defence” against LGBTQ+ policy changes like legalising same-sex marriages. Its repeal would only “cause more men, women, and children to become the victims of LGBTQ ideology”.

With the above points in mind, the website requests that the Government retains Section 377A of the Penal Code. They also called for stronger efforts to educate the public on national values and morality.

Strong reactions to Protect377A.SG’s claims

When the website was shared on Reddit, netizens seemed to have divided opinions. One user for instance identified very strongly with Protect377A.SG’s views.

Others disagreed and pointed out how Section 377A discriminates against gay men.

A gay man himself also spoke up against the website, sharing his own perspective. He emphasised that he felt personally attacked whenever something of this nature happens.

Furthermore, he reiterated that gay couples already do not experience the luxuries enjoyed by heterosexual couples. He appealed for compassion, understanding, love, and acceptance from others.

The pursuit for equality in Singapore continues

While it can be beneficial for differing perspectives to be shared and discussed, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that the issues we discuss have real impacts on other people.

At the end of the day, the Government has the authority to decide the laws for Singapore.

For now, it appears that the fight for greater acceptance and equality in Singapore will have to continue.

