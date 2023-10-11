90-Year-Old Former Sembawang Welfare Home Resident Passes Away, Police Seek Next-Of-Kin

Police Appeal For Next-Of-Kin Of Former Welfare Home Resident Who Died

Many dream of living out their final days at home, surrounded by friends and family. The presence of a loved one also ensures that there are people to help tie up loose ends should the deceased leave any behind on the mortal plane.

Unfortunately, a 90-year-old former female resident of the Sunshine Welfare Action Mission Home in Sembawang recently passed away without that luxury.

As authorities were unable to find her relatives, they are now seeking help from the public to locate them.

They are hoping that her friends, family, or anyone who knows them, will come forward to assist.

Police seek ex-welfare home resident’s next-of-kin

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued the appeal for the next-of-kin of 90-year-old Zalayha Binte Abdul Hamid on Tuesday (10 Oct).

According to them, she had passed away on Sunday (8 October).

SPF also shared that Madam Zalayha was a former resident of Sunshine Welfare Action Mission Home.

The welfare home is located at 5 Sembawang Walk, near Sembawang Shopping Centre.

No other information about Madam Zalayha is available as of this writing. The authorities have also yet to make public the exact cause of death.

As efforts to locate Madam Zalayha’s family do not seem to be bearing any fruit, the police have no choice but to seek help from members of the public.

Contact the police if you have any relevant information

Relatives, friends, or anyone with relevant information should contact the SPF immediately.

They may do so via the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000. Alternatively, they may also submit information online via the police’s Witness portal.

All submitted information will be kept strictly confidential, the police highlighted.

Even though Madam Zalayha died without the company of loved ones, surely, there are people who would want to know about her passing.

We hope that her next of kin will come forward soon, so that she may have a proper end to her story.

