Cyclists Take Up 3 Lanes On West Coast Highway, Called Out For Reckless Behaviour

Cyclists Allegedly Ride At Above 50KM/Hour Along West Coast Highway

When travelling on roads, it’s important to bear in mind that they’re shared spaces meant to be used by motorists of all sorts of vehicles. As such, it’s important for all road users to be considerate and responsible on the road.

Recently, a group of cyclists were called out for recklessly travelling along West Coast Highway — not only did they take up all three lanes of the road, but they were also travelling at high speeds as well.

Cyclist rode at high speeds down 3 lanes along West Coat Highway

In the footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group, the group of cyclists were seen riding down West Coast Highway at a dangerously fast speed.

According to a speedometer at the top right corner of the clip, the riders were, at one point, travelling at about 56km/hour.

In addition, the cyclists occupied all three lanes of the road, obstructing other motorists who were also using the road.

Netizens call riders out for reckless behaviour

The short clip has since sparked outrage among some groups of netizens.

Many pointed out the reckless nature of the riders, endangering themselves on a road frequented by heavy vehicles.

This Facebook user urged the authorities to take action against such irresponsible cyclists.

Other users also called out the cyclists for being inconsiderate on the road. Doing so not only inconveniences other road users but also puts the cyclists themselves in a dangerous situation, especially when other motorists are not paying full attention.

All road users are responsible for road safety

Regardless of which vehicle they’re driving, all road users have the shared responsibility of ensuring road safety.

Road hogging, as shown in this case, not only denies others their right to use the road but also puts everyone in danger.

We hope the authorities will be made aware of such incidents and will step up patrol efforts to deter such irresponsible usage of roads.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.