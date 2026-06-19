100 evacuated after fire breaks out at Whampoa Makan Place, involved kitchen exhaust ducting

Whampoa Makan Place fire put out by SCDF with 2 water jets & a hosereel

About 100 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at Whampoa Makan Place on Friday (19 June) afternoon.

Footage shared by a Facebook user showed flames covering the exhaust ducting near the ceiling of the hawker centre.

People try to put out fire with a hose

Another photo posted by Jalan Besar GRC MP Shawn Loh on Facebook depicted the fire having travelled up the ducting and onto the roof.

Despite the apparent urgency of the situation, people in the hawker centre remained calm, self-evacuating at a leisurely pace as smoke filled the air. A few men were seen unspooling a hose.

One of them then directed water at the ducting in an effort to put out the fire.

Smoke from fire surrounds Whampoa Maken Place

Outside, black smoke surrounded the hawker centre, which was filled with diners, according another photo posted on Facebook.

The user who shared the photo said she had just finished a late lunch when a fire broke out at one of the hawker stalls.

From Mr Loh’s photos, it was observed that the fire had spread to the roof and was visible from outside.

A fire engine, fire truck and an ambulance were later spotted at the scene.

No injuries reported

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 4.10pm on 19 June.

It involved the kitchen exhaust ducting of a stall on the ground floor of 90 Whampoa Drive — the address of Whampoa Makan Place.

The blaze was extinguished by SCDF with two water jets and a hosereel.

No injuries were reported, but about 100 people were evacuated from the affected premises by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

Public advised to follow fire safety tips

SCDF reminded the public, especially stall holders, to follow fire safety tips to prevent such fires.

These include keeping the stove, its surrounding area and exhaust duct openings free from grease and oil stains.

Exhaust ducts should also be cleaned and maintained at least once a year.

Whampoa Makan Place temporarily closed to investigate fire

In his post, Mr Loh said Whampoa Makan Place will be temporarily closed to investigate the fire.

It will be reopened “only once everything is okay”, he added.

The town council will assess the damage over the next few days and undertake reinstatement works so that the market can reopen, he noted, adding:

I believe the National Environment Agency (NEA) will provide necessary assistance to affected stallholders.

Also read: Fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio 628 Market dry goods stall, no one injured

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Featured image adapted from Trovithy Teo on Facebook and Cheryl S M Fong on Facebook.