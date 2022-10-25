WhatsApp Down For S’poreans Since 3pm, Meta Says They’re Working On A Fix

WhatsApp Down For Users Globally On 25 Oct Afternoon

On Tuesday (25 Oct), many WhatsApp users faced issues when they were unable to send or receive messages on the app.

As it turns out, the messaging app is facing a global outage, including for users in Singapore.

In response, WhatsApp’s parent company Meta announced that they are currently looking into the problem.

More than 20,000 users in Singapore facing issues

According to The Straits Times (ST), more than 20,000 users in Singapore stated that they were unable to send and receive messages on the Meta-owned app.

Just before 3pm Singapore time, the tracking website downdetector.com experienced a spike in reports from users complaining that they were unable to send and receive messages.

A check on the app around 4pm showed the connecting sign beside messages and an MS News reader reported that their messages weren’t sending.

“WhatsApp” also trended on Twitter, with almost a million tweets about the outage at the time of writing.

Meta says they’re working on the issue

Reuters reports that a spokesperson for Meta said they are aware of the problems users are facing with the app.

“We’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” they said in their statement.

As of 5pm, some users have reported that they are able to use WhatsApp again, although others still face issues.

This is a developing story.

Featured image by Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash.