6 Guests At White House Event Test Positive For Covid-19, Including A Journalist

Unless you’ve been living under the rock the last few days, you may have heard that President of the United States Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for Covid-19.

This announcement prompted many politicians who have been in close contact with President Trump to undergo tests to ensure their health status.

It has been found that 6 others at a White House event with President Trump a week earlier had tested positive.

However, it’s not known when and where they had contracted the virus from.

White House guests contracted Covid-19 a week later

Besides President Trump and his wife, 6 other guests who attended a Rose Garden event at the White House on 26 Sep tested positive for Covid-19, reports BBC News.

5 of whom sat in rows 2 to 4 at the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for Justice of the Supreme Court. A journalist onsite was the 6th to be tested positive.

The 5 guests who sat in the front rows are:

Kellyanne Conway

Position: Ex-senior advisor to Mr Trump

Seat: Row 2

Date confirmed: Friday, 2 Oct Mike Lee

Position:Republican senator from Utah

Row: 2

Date confirmed: Friday, 2 Oct

3. Thom Tillis

Position: Senator from North Carolina

Row: 2

Date confirmed: Saturday, 3 Oct

4. Reverend John Jenkins

Position: President of University of Notre Dame

Row: 3

Date confirmed: Saturday, 3 Oct

5. Chris Christie

Position: Ex-governor of New Jersey

Row: 4

Date confirmed: Saturday, 3 Oct

The 6th is an unidentified journalist, confirmed by the White House Correspondents’ Association.

President Trump says he’s doing better

President Trump has assured the public in a Twitter video on Sunday (4 Oct) that he is doing “much better”.

He was speaking from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated.

President Trump is 74 and in the high-risk demographic for those above 61 to develop serious complications from the virus.

In the video uploaded on Sunday (4 Oct) local time, he said that as President, he had no choice but to be in public to fulfil presidential duties.

I just didn’t want to stay in the White House and be locked up in the Oval Office.

He added that as a leader of the “greatest (and) most powerful country in the world”, he had to confront problems.

President Trump also believed that no great leaders would have stayed locked up in the White House.

Safety guidelines by Centers for Disease Control not observed

According to the report by BBC News, videos captured showed guests sitting side by side, and not 2 metres apart as recommended by the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control.

Other safety measures that were not observed included covering of face and mouth when someone is near, and refrain from shaking hands or any form of close contact, such as hugging.

A shake-up in US politics

This unexpected news shook the political climate in US and the world as the imminent Presidential election is just 30 days away.

Speculations of possible changes include postponement of the elections or President Trump dropping out altogether, according to BBC News.

For now, the world would have to wait with bated breath for every development after this is crucial.

For now, we wish President Trump and his wife a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.