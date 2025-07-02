Man catches wife & alleged lover naked inside car in Sengkang carpark, gets injured trying to block their escape

Man gets hurt trying to catch naked wife & alleged lover in Sengkang carpark

A man who suspected his wife of cheating was left injured after he allegedly caught her naked with another man in a car at a multi-storey carpark in Sengkang, and was then thrown off the car bonnet when he tried to block their escape.

The alleged lover, 50-year-old Chia Hiok Seah, is now on trial for reckless conduct causing hurt and public exposure, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The incident took place around 2.13am on 29 June last year, at Block 278 Compassvale Bow.

Man claims wife & alleged lover were ‘both naked inside the car’

Testifying in court on 1 July, the husband, 42-year-old engineer Wu Yong Sheng, said he grew concerned when his wife failed to return home that night.

He then went downstairs to search for her and spotted a familiar car — Chia’s. He had seen him drop her off in the said car before.

“I didn’t know they were inside the car,” Mr Wu told the court. “I just stood by and started taking a video.”

However, as he got closer to the car, he reportedly “saw them both naked”.

He said he tried to open the car door, but it was locked. He demanded they step out, but the couple refused.

Mr Wu then stood in front of the car and climbed onto the bonnet to prevent the driver from leaving — but Chia allegedly stepped on the accelerator anyway.

Mr Wu described how he lost his balance and tried to hold on, but was flung off the bonnet as the vehicle sped away.

He suffered injuries to his face, hands, knees, and chest, and was later hospitalised. A police report was filed shortly after, indicating his wife’s “lover” as the suspect.

Mr Wu told the court he had previously seen Chia “frequently chatting” with his wife, and alleged that the man “often came to harass my wife”.

Man denies reckless conduct causing injury, admits public exposure

Chia now faces two charges: reckless conduct causing hurt and naked exposure in public.

He has pleaded not guilty to the reckless conduct charge but admitted to the public exposure charge.

The offence of public exposure also carries penalties under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

The trial began on 1 July and is currently ongoing.

