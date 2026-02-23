Wild boar family goes house visiting in M’sia for CNY, resident throws them bread

Malaysia resident feeds wild boar family visiting during CNY, criticised by netizens

Humans weren’t the only ones going house visiting on Chinese New Year (CNY), as a wild boar family showed up outside a home in Malaysia on the fifth day of the festival.

The human family obliged with gifts of angpao, in the form of sliced bread for the boars to munch on.

Wild boar family strolls into residential area

Netizen Eric Sua posted the video to Facebook on 21 Feb, showing about a dozen wild boars walking down the road of a residential area.

The group appeared to consist of three adult boars and several juveniles.

Some of the younger boars rushed towards a gated home but were briefly startled by a barking dog inside the compound.

The dog continued barking as the adults approached the gate, but the boars did not retreat.

Residents toss bread over gate

Moments later, a man from inside the house began throwing slices of bread over the gate towards the animals.

The boars quickly scrambled to eat the bread off the ground, jostling one another as more slices were tossed out.

The resident continued throwing more bread slices over the gate, with it seemingly being every pig for itself.

“Wow, they’re so tame already,” an unknown woman could be heard from behind the camera, jokingly calling them “pets”.

The wild boar family seemed to ask for more, and the resident obliged.

“Every day this time, they come,” a male speaker claimed, saying the boars knew the resident.

Zooming out, the footage showed other members of the human family tossing more bread out for the wild boars.

Netizens warn against feeding wild boars

The video drew a mix of amusement and concern.

Some commenters joked that the animals were simply making festive house calls for CNY greetings.

Others, however, criticised the act of feeding wild boars, warning of potential hygiene and safety risks.

One commenter cautioned that wild boars could leave droppings near homes, which may pose health concerns, especially for children and the elderly.

One commenter even warned that wild boars may attack people who get too close.

Featured image adapted from Eric Sua on Facebook.