Herd of wild boars seen gathering at traffic junction near NTU, netizens raise traffic safety concern

Seven wild boars scavenge and rest at traffic junction near NTU, Nparks advises public not to approach animals

Students and passers-by near Nanyang Technological University (NTU) got an unusual sight over the weekend — a herd of wild boars casually roaming and resting at a busy traffic junction.

The scene quickly went viral online, with some netizens swooning over their “cuteness”, while others voiced concern about the danger they posed to road users.

Boars scavenge grass at traffic junction

On Sunday (14 Sept), a TikTok user uploaded a 13-second clip showing a herd of seven wild boars gathered along Nanyang Avenue.

The animals were seen congregating at a traffic junction under a road sign pointing towards NTU.

Most of the boars could be seen sniffing around the grass and even ata parked bicycle, while one plopped down to rest.

The clip struck a chord online, amassing more than 5,000 likes and 5,500 shares at the time of writing.

Netizens joke about NTU ‘students’, others worry about safety

As with most viral sightings, netizens were quick to chime in. Some joked that the boars had just “attended class” at NTU and were on their way back.

Many gushed about the animal’s cuteness. “Until it starts chasing me,” one netizen added.

But not everyone was amused. Some users expressed concern, warning that wild boars can become aggressive if disturbed.

One netizen urged the public to leave them alone, saying it looked like a harmless “family day”.

Another empathised with the boars for losing their natural habitats, pointing out that the streets are unsafe for the animals.

Additionally, a comment highlighted how this could also pose danger to road users, as accidents can occur if the boars go onto the road.

Public encouraged to leave boars alone

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), an increasing number of wild boars have been spotted at public roads, residential areas, and other urban spaces.

While unpredictable, wild boars usually attack only when cornered or threatened.

NParks advises against cornering, provoking, touching, and feeding the wildlife.

Instead, members of the public are encouraged to keep a safe and respectful distance from the boars.

