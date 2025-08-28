Wild boar piglets at Upper Thomson steal netizens’ hearts, some warn about protective parents

4 wild boar piglets spotted along Old Upper Thomson Road

A sounder of juvenile wild boars was recently spotted along Old Upper Thomson Road.

On Tuesday (26 Aug), a netizen took to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group to share a photo of the sighting.

While many netizens swooned over the adorable animals, others warned the original poster (OP) that adult boars are known to be protective of their offspring.

4 wild boar piglets huddle on grass patch next to canal

The photo showed four boarlets huddled on a strip of grass, which appeared to be beside a road or pavement.

The post has accumulated more than 1,700 likes at the time of this article, with many Facebook users gushing over how adorable the piglets were.

At the same time, netizens warned the OP about the younglings’ parents.

Some users questioned where the sow was, hoping that the piglets’ “mummy” would return to her offspring quickly.

Others also took the opportunity to warn the OP about the “protective” nature of wild boars and sows.

Pointing out that the piglets’ parents may get aggressive if they perceive a threat, a commentator reminded the OP to “enjoy nature” but maintain a “respectful distance”.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Parents can be protective of their offspring

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), wild boars, while generally shy, can be unpredictable and pose a risk to public safety.

They also pointed out that female wild boars are “particularly protective” of their offspring and can be “easily provoked” — which is consistent with netizens’ advice.

Adult male boars can also inflict serious injuries due to their tusks.

As such, NParks advised the public to leave adult boars alone, especially if they are accompanied by wild boar piglets.

In response to queries by MS News, an Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) spokesperson seconded that the “defensive nature” of wild animal parents is “common” and “normal”.

“As a general rule of thumb, people should not approach wild animals, even more so when they are young,” said the representative.

