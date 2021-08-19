Passers-By Call ACRES For Help After Seeing Piglets Stranded In Drain

Wild boar sightings are common here in Singapore, with many of them seen roaming the forests of our various nature reserves.

Unfortunately, a litter of piglets had fallen into a drain recently. A man captured the plight of the young pigs as the helpless mother boar watches from the side, presumably distressed by the situation.

Source

The comment sections revealed that he contacted ACRES and was told that the piglets were no longer at the location when officers came by.

Mother boar watches her trapped piglets in a drain

In a Facebook post shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, the OP described the scene in the caption. The piglets had fallen into a drain located deep in a forest in Singapore.

Source

The distressed mother subsequently moved towards the opposite side of the drain. The mother boar can be seen watching her offspring from the higher ground in the pictures, hopelessly.

Source

Source

Since we are in the midst of the rainy season, a change in the water levels of the drain was a real possibility.

Hence, the OP and a few other good Samaritans moved some logs at the end of the drain in the hope of breaking up the stream of water.

Source

Mother boars are extremely protective of piglets

The man was quick to reply to queries in the accompanying comments section. According to a screenshot, the OP shared that he contacted ACRES for assistance in the matter.

Source

However, by the time the ACRES team arrived, the piglets were no longer there.

While some netizens were curious as to why the man had decided to watch by the sidelines instead of jumping in to help, others came to his defence.

Source

According to an advisory posted on the NParks website, female wild boars are extremely protective of their young and can be easily provoked.

Call ACRES for all wildlife matters

While one can expect to see wildlife when you’re deep in the forest, it’s not every day that we encounter animals in distress.

The situation then poses a conundrum—to jump in and help or let nature take its course?

Perhaps finding a middle ground would be the best approach. Reaching out to ACRES would be the best solution.

What would you have done if you came across this situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook & Facebook.