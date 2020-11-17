Soup Kitchen Willing Hearts Is Moving To Bigger Premise In Joo Chiat

Those who have volunteered at Willing Hearts may be familiar with the soup kitchen’s premises in Ubi.

The organisation has been cooking heart meals for the underprivileged for the past 18 years.

However, Willing Hearts will be moving to a new location at Joo Chiat to shelter the homeless while cooking more meals for people.

The non-profit is seeking donations to renovate their upcoming site.

Willing Hearts moving to provide more services

In a Facebook post, Willing Hearts shared that they’ll be relocating to serve the community better.

The larger site, which consists of a 4-storey block and 8 smaller buildings, will allow them to increase their meal output and cater to different dietary requirements.

Furthermore, the site will provide vocational training for marginalised individuals while serving as a refuge for the homeless.

Willing Hearts seeks financial aid for renovations

According to the soup kitchen, the new site at No. 1 Lor J Telok Kurau is disused.

Repair works and painting must be done before they shift in.

Those who wish to offer a helping hand can find out more via this link.

Helping the needy with a willing heart

It is heartwarming to see that an organisation like Willing Hearts is working to improve their facilities to help the less fortunate.

Hopefully, Singaporeans will continue to reach out as volunteers and donors to help the kind-hearted folks at the soup kitchen pursue their mission.

