‘Vaping kills’: Tongue-in-cheek window sticker on S’pore funeral services van goes viral

Funeral services van grabs attention with anti-vaping window sticker

Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors (ACMFD) has cut straight to the point with a new window sticker plastered on their company van.

The sticker goes: “Vaping Kills. It means we have to pick you up!”.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Wednesday (23 July), ACMFD expressed the hope that the sticker would make people “pause, reflect, or start a conversation”.

The photo of the sticker and its accompanying post has since gone viral, garnering more than 300 shares at the time of writing.

Ang Chin Moh hopes window sticker message reaches all

While tongue-in-cheek, the funeral services company noted that this message was especially poignant in light of the current Kpod crisis.

Citing Kpods as a “dangerous trend”, ACMFD stated that it was their “duty to honour lives lost, but our hope is to see fewer lives cut short”.

“Think twice. Choose life,” reads the caption to the post.

Netizens were quick to jump in with encouraging words, with one thanking the company for their “public spirit”.

Meanwhile, there were also jokes about the sticker and the service.

Kpods are the latest dangerous contraband product

The cautionary warning is especially relevant as usage of drug-laced vapes, otherwise known as Kpods, are increasingly prevalent among youths in Singapore.

Highly addictive, and containing the controlled anaesthetic agent Etomidate, Kpods are reported to have drastic negative impacts on the health and mental wellbeing of the user and those around them.

In June, a mother in Singapore revelead that the experience of living with her Kpod-addicted son is “worse than death”.

Authorities have also reported an increase in the number of vape cases.

In 2024 alone, the Health Science Authority (HSA) caught 14,688 people using or possessing vapes, compared to the 4,916 in 2022.

Also read: Man allegedly made DIY ‘Kpods’ in his Yishun home, intending to sell them

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors on Facebook.