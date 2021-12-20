Wine Connection Has Up To 33% Off 70 New Wines Till 28 Feb 2022

Ending the year with lighthearted conversations over drinks seems like a proper way to bid 2021 farewell.

No matter how much we stuff ourselves silly with Christmas roasts and log cakes, there’s always room for wine.

As we start planning for things to buy after getting invites to EOY gatherings, we can consider checking out wine brands from Wine Connection. They’re launching 70 exclusive new wines to welcome 2022, with prices starting from $16.90.

We took a peek at their catalogue to highlight 3 wines under $40 to include in your next shopping list, depending on your budget.

Start the party with light & fruity Moscato

As we’re heading into the busy festive season, it’s important to pace ourselves when it comes to drinking.

Even though we may love the idea of indulging, some might not like the idea of nursing a hangover the next day, especially if there’s another brunch or dinner get-together with a different clique.

Keeping that in mind, we can start the wine-tivities on a lighter note with a Luca Bosio Moscato D’Asti DOCG from Piedmont, Italy.

Luca Bosio Moscato D’Asti DOCG – Vintage 2020 ($18.90, U.P: $24.00)

Fermented in Piedmont, Italy, the sparkling white wine is a frizzy yet fruity wine.

Clean and smooth, its heavy honey influence leads it to have a fuller body, making every sip more enjoyable.

Before we ramp up the festivities, this Moscato can be the right starter to kick the night off.

Pair your Christmas roasts with a Rioja wine

Now that we’re midway through the Christmas playlist and are digging our forks into another bite of ham, we’d want to sip on something that pairs with it perfectly.

Enter Marques del Silvo “Reserva”, an award-winning red wine hailing from Rioja, the wine region of sunny Spain.

Marques del Silvo “Reserva” – Vintage 2015 ($29.90, U.P: $40)

Hailing from the fabled province known for berry-scented wines, the wine has a medium body that lends well when pairing with meat mains, such as roasted lamb.

According to reviews, it gives off a strong coffee and oak aroma, combined with an ashy yet fruity taste on the tongue.

The balance in the wine is finely tuned, making every sip one to remember and proving its value for the price.

If you’re looking for the perfect wine to accompany your Christmas roast, this Rioja wine may just do the trick.

Bring out all the stops with a Bordeaux wine

Every end-of-year gathering is an opportunity to catch up with friends we’ve not seen. So, it’s also prime time to pull out all the stops and bring out age-worthy wine for the occasion.

That’s where Château Pontet Saint Brice Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, comes in.

Hailing from the region of Bordeaux in France, the complex and intense red wine has won several accolades from connoisseurs worldwide.

Château Pontet Saint Brice – Saint-Emilion Grand Cru – Vintage 2018 ($39.90, U.P: $50)

Combining smoky elements with a hint of berry, this medium-bodied wine has a long finish that leaves you savouring every sip in delight.

The satisfying silky aftertaste is something your guests would talk about right away after the first sip. The setting is now perfect for deep conversations where you’re mulling over life-changing decisions with close friends.

Wine Connection’s new collection sale till 28 Feb 2022

With 2022 around the corner, Wine Connection is going “out with the old and in with the new” by introducing 70 new labels online and in 25 wine shops islandwide.

As part of their New Collection 2022 campaign, there’s a discount of up to 33% off these 70 wines, with prices starting from $16.90 until 28 Feb.

Customers can purchase an exclusive 6-half-bottle wine gift set if they’re headed to special events like a birthday celebration or wedding.

For the full selection, you can check out Wine Connection’s e-catalogue, an interactive collection of all their wine offerings, so you know precisely what to cop for your next gathering.



Simply browse through their satisfying list and get everything you need to know from prices, descriptions and even a directory to point you in the right direction.

Alternatively, you can skip the niceties and order directly from Wine Connection’s website if you already know what you want.

Either way, any online purchase will entitle you to a free 2-hour same-day delivery – applicable to T&Cs – if you spend $100 and above on a single receipt.

Toast to a better year ahead

The end of 2021 is just in sight, with a few more workdays and numerous get-togethers standing in our way before then.

With restrictions easing up, we can finally meet up in groups and finally catch up with our loved ones face-to-face.

As a reminder for everyone during the period, remember to make time for one another and make a toast for a better year ahead.

