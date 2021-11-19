Few More Days Needed To Make Sure Situation Remains Stable: Minister Gan

Singapore has been in the Stabilisation Phase for almost 2 months, and social gatherings have been restricted to 2 people.

However, some may remember that the current restrictions are supposed to end on Sunday (21 Nov) – so there’s a chance that more freedom is in sight soon.

With this in mind, a Bloomberg journalist asked Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong whether the curbs will be extended after 21 Nov.

Unfortunately, he didn’t say yes or no, only that it’s “difficult to say”.

Gan asked about Singapore’s reopening

In an interview with Bloomberg TV‘s Haslinda Amin on Friday (19 Nov), Mr Gan was asked several questions on Singapore’s reopening.

The former health minister noted that we’re still in the Stabilisation Phase.

Singaporeans would recall that this started on 27 Sep due to climbing Covid-19 community cases. It meant that gathering and group dine-in sizes were reduced to 2 only.

It was then extended till 21 Nov to reduce the strain on our healthcare system as cases were still high.

21 Nov is just days away

Ms Amin pointed out that the Stabilisation Phase is supposed to last till 21 Nov, which is “just days away”.

As such, she asked Mr Gan whether Singaporeans can expect restrictions to be removed, given that “infection rates are stable”.

Our weekly infection growth rate has been below 1 – meaning cases are on a downward trend – for 7 days in a row.

He didn’t give a concrete answer, replying that the Government had to be cautious, especially about our healthcare capacity.

Situation must continue to be monitored

Mr Gan, who’s co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) handling the pandemic, also reminded her that we just eased some measures recently.

Specifically, we’ve allowed up to 5 vaccinated members from the same household to dine out together.

Thus, since this happened very recently, the situation must continue to be monitored, he added.

A few more days needed

In fact, notwithstanding that 21 Nov is just 2 days from now, Mr Gan said that “a few more days” are still needed to make sure the situation remains stable, adding,

The next few days are very critical.

Hearteningly, he said “the situation has more or less stabilised”, so he hopes for some review.

That review will involve an opportunity to make some adjustments to our safety measures – provided of course the situation remains stable.

Difficult to say as it’s too early

However, Ms Amin then asked Mr Gan point blank whether he expects the restrictions to be extended after 21 Nov.

He replied that as of the time of the interview,

It is very difficult to say because it is still too early.

Again, he asked for time to fully see the effects of the recent opening. Only then can they make a “quick review” and decide when or if to ease measures.

Events like Bloomberg forum are important gauge

It seems, though, that the authorities are quite willing to open up to events like the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which he was attending during the interview.

Mr Gan said holding the forum amid the Stabilisation Phase is an important marker, to gauge whether Singapore can contain Covid-19 while continuing with economic activities and opening up.

If it’s successfully conducted, the Government is hoping that more events can be rolled out, he added.

Singapore looking to opening more VTLs

Besides important events, another aspect of reopening is of course our borders.

Mr Gan said we’re looking at “quite a number of countries” to open Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) with, including Malaysia and Japan, a favourite Singaporean vacation destination.

However, this depends on the situations in Singapore and the destination country, and whether that country is “prepared and ready” to open up to Singapore.

29 Nov is possibile for Malaysia land border opening

Just a few days ago, Mr Gan said the land border between Singapore and Malaysia may reopen in a few weeks.

Johor’s Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad then stoked further excitement when he said this would happen as soon as 29 Nov.

Of course, Ms Amin asked Mr Gan to confirm this date, to which he replied,

There is a possibility.

He’s “cautiously optimistic”, he added, though there’s a lot of logistics to work out.

For example, not only must the immigration system be in place, but they have to find a way to segregate the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.

The minister also pointed out that a VTL for the land link would more complicated than for planes because it’s more porous.

Watch the full interview with Mr Gan here.

The waiting game

Singaporeans have been unable to gather with 4 or more of their friends in public for what seems like forever.

Thus, many of us would be hoping for restrictions to be eased on 21 Nov.

But 2 days before that date, there’s still no news on what’s going to happen on 22 Nov.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see, and hope the situation stabilises further in the next 2 days.

