Another Winnie The Pooh Pot From FairPrice Breaks, Soup Spills All Over Stove & Floor

Winnie The Pooh Pot From FairPrice Breaks After Being Used Less Than 5 Times

Cooking stew or soup generally requires less effort than other dishes because the ingredients are simply dumped into a pot and left to simmer.

No one would expect to return to the stove with everything in a mess. But one woman recently did.

She was aghast to find her precious Winnie The Pooh ceramic pot from FairPrice broken on the stove, causing its contents to spill out.

Even though she wasn’t injured, she demanded an explanation from the supermarket chain as she had only used the pot less than five times.

Woman used pot to cook soup for lunch

On Wednesday (26 Oct) afternoon, Tamz Loh posted to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, detailing her ordeal.

She told MS News that she usually used the Winnie the Pooh ceramic pot to cook soup. After preparing lunch, she heard weird noises from the kitchen. “I saw the soup all over the stove and floor,” she said.

The pot looked cracked right in the middle, essentially splitting it in half.

However, she was thankful that neither she nor her 10-month-old son was in the kitchen at the time. Otherwise, things could have gotten uglier.

“My son usually likes to be near me whenever I cook. Luckily, he’s not home today,” she said.

Spent S$55.90 to get Winnie the Pooh pot from FairPrice

Ms Loh’s plans to have soup for lunch had gone awry. To make matters worse, she had to spend time cleaning up the kitchen after the pot broke.

She shared that she was upset as the pot was fairly underused, having been used for cooking soup less than five times.

It wasn’t cheap either. I had to top up S$55.90 after accumulating eight points just to get the pot from FairPrice.

According to the box, the pot was suitable for use on the gas stove. It also purportedly has high-temperature resistance of up to 250°C.

Even though she was aware that someone else’s pot had broken too, she didn’t expect the same thing to happen to her.

Hence, she urged those with the same pot to either get a refund or use it as a decorative item.

MS News has reached out to FairPrice for comment.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and courtesy of Tamz Loh.