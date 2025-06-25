Woman in Thailand gets stuck inside asphalt barrel, was found by the roadside

Woman found inside asphalt barrel filled with sticky substance

Emergency services in Lop Buri Province, Thailand, were called in on Monday (23 June) when a woman was found stuck in a barrel containing asphalt.

A resident alerted authorities after finding her inside the 200-litre barrel belonging to a construction crew working on road renovations in the area.

She was discovered along Lam Laleng Road in Khok Samrong District.

Rescuers arrived to find a woman with a shaved head submerged in the asphalt, breathing shallowly.

Woman sent to the hospital in barrel

The rescue team attempted to pry the woman out of the asphalt barrel at the scene, but the substance was too sticky.

They then sent the woman to the hospital while she was still in the barrel.

Ultimately, rescuers had to cut the barrel in half and remove the woman’s clothing to free her from the asphalt.

The woman is in critical condition and receiving close medical attention, Thaiger reported.

Woman reportedly suffers from depression

The woman has been identified as 47-year-old Saranthorn, a chicken rice seller who lives in a different province.

A villager told police they saw her walking past a grilled chicken stall at 5am. However, they did not think much of it, assuming she was a jogger.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage nearby, police discovered that Ms Saranthorn arrived on a motorcycle at the Phra Sri Rattana Pracharam Temple on Sunday afternoon.

She then offered the motorcycle and some rice to a monk before leaving abruptly.

Police are currently identifying the woman’s relatives in hopes of finding out how she was submerged in the asphalt barrel.

Meanwhile, Ms Saranthorn’s neighbour alleged that she suffers from depression but refused to take her medication, and instead often chose to meditate at the temple.

