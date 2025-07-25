Woman in M’sia bangs pots to annoy ‘noisy’ man playing basketball at neighbourhood court

Woman confronts ‘noisy’ basketball player by banging pots

A woman in Malaysia, annoyed by the noise coming from the neighbourhood basketball court, took it upon herself to confront the lone man shooting hoops there.

In a video of the confrontation, she is seen marching up to the man while banging two metal pots together.

Although puzzled by the sudden company, the man appeared relatively unbothered.

He continued to play while she banged her pots next to him, much to the amusement of netizens.

The Instagram post, which was uploaded on 22 July, has since gone viral, garnering more than 82,000 likes at the time of writing.

Basketball player gets surprise company

When the basketballer arrived at the neighbourhood court, he did not expect the home crowd to welcome him with some impressive jeering and heckling.

According to WeirdKaya, the man arrived at 10am and it was his first time at the Ipoh basketball court.

In the caption to the Instagram post, he said he had only wanted to take photos and videos of himself exercising.

Around a minute after he began shooting hoops, an aunty showed up to begin her verbal tirade.

She then began hurling insults at him, calling him rude for making such a ruckus in the morning.

After he shot the ball, she even compared the noise of it clanging on the hoop to the sounds of explosions.

An older man later showed up to defuse the situation, telling the aunty that the man was just trying to have a good time.

However, he eventually left after seeing how persistent she was.

Banging pots to get her point across

When the woman realised her insults were not enough to stop the man from shooting hoops, she decided to demonstrate her annoyance in other ways.

After retrieving some pots, she proceeded to bang them repeatedly.

The man simply continued to shoot hoops with the focus of a professional athlete, and even did jumping jacks to the rhythm of her banging.

According to WeirdKaya, this continued for nearly ten minutes before she finally gave up.

When asked what he thought, the man simply said: “I just hope they’re happy.”

As it turns out, the woman is known by neighbours for creating similar disturbances.

Netizens were left howling at the interaction.

Many provided jokes of their own, making light of the situation.

