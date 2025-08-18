Woman in the Philippines allegedly begs for food & fare money, later seen on a date at Jollibee

Woman begs for money claiming it’s for fare & food, later seen dining at Jollibee

Acts of kindness may be rare these days, but some people still choose to exploit them.

Recently, a Facebook user in the Philippines warned others about a woman in Davao City who begged for money for food and fare home — only to be spotted dining at Jollibee with her boyfriend.

According to the post, the first encounter happened on 7 Aug at a shopping mall.

The woman told the original poster (OP) that she needed money to return to Tagum City, about 50km away.

She initially asked for 150 Philippine pesos (approximately S$3), but before the OP could hand her the money, she cut in and said she actually needed 200 pesos (S$4.50) so she could set aside 50 pesos for food.

“I didn’t know I had already been scammed,” the OP admitted.

Woman rejects small amount, later seen at Jollibee with boyfriend

On 13 Aug, nearly a week later, the OP encountered the woman again — this time with a friend.

The woman begged for money once more, saying “any amount” would do.

The OP’s friend offered 5 pesos (S$0.10), but the woman allegedly laughed and refused to accept it.

Later that day, the OP said she was shocked to see the same woman again inside a Jollibee, eating with a man believed to be her boyfriend.

“When I went upstairs, I saw the guy feeding her,” the OP wrote, describing the pair as though they were on a date.

Believing the woman was not being truthful about her circumstances, the OP urged others not to interact with her to avoid falling for the same act.

Others share similar encounters

After the post went viral, several Facebook users came forward claiming they too had been approached by the same woman.

They recounted how she would often ask for money to go home, sometimes even saying she had come to the area for a job interview.

Others noted that she would often insist on a specific amount, refusing to accept anything less.

Like the OP, some victims only realised the woman was dishonest after seeing her again in the same area, or hearing from friends who had been approached with the same story.

One commenter, who claimed to be a Jollibee staff member, even alleged that the woman could be very demanding when ordering food and was once seen showing off her wallet.

Also read: ‘Stupid, so stingy’: Beggar in M’sia insults woman for giving RM1, makes her cry

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jade Cabral on Facebook.