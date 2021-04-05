Adopted Woman Looking For Birth Family, Hopes To Meet Biological Siblings

There’s the family we are born into and along the way, there’s the family we find. And oftentimes, both are equally near and dear to our hearts.

On Sunday (4 Apr), a man shared on Facebook that his mother, a Chinese woman adopted by a Malay couple back in 1965 is now looking for her birth family.

He hopes that through the power of social media, his mother will be able to meet her birth siblings.

Given up for adoption in 1965

In his Facebook post, the man shared that his mother, Kahyati Sapuan, given the name Ng Siew Wah at birth, is now searching for her biological family.

Her birth parents had given her up for adoption on 14 Aug 1965.

However, the only leads she has are her adoption documents.

The papers identify her birth parents as Mr Ng Ah Cheng and Mdm Koh Thit.

Woman hopes to meet birth family

The adoption documents Mdm Kahyati has on hand also states that her birth parents used to live at No. 170-F, Holland Road.

Her adoptive parents are a Malay couple, Mr Sapuan Bin Hj Tulkadir and Mdm Saminan Binte Walsan, who stayed at 250D, Farrer Road. The family used to sell vegetables.

At the time, both families lived nearby, at kampungs adjacent to one another.

Mdm Kahyati Sapuan is aware that she was not an only child and she would like the chance to meet her birth siblings.

Reach out if you have any information

Even as we become adults with our own families and lives, family is still an integral part of our identity.

Hopefully, Mdm Kahyati will be able to reconnect with her birth siblings in time to come.

So if you have any information of her birth family and the names look familiar, do reach out via the Facebook post here.

