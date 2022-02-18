Woman In Woodlands Division Cell Bites & Scratches Police Officers

Whenever we feel aggravated, it can be easy to succumb to anger and act violently. Unfortunately, these situations often do not end well.

While held in a cell, 27-year-old Gladys Li allegedly bit and scratched auxiliary police officers after they attempted to wake her up.

On Thursday (17 Feb), the Singaporean woman was sentenced to 3 years and 11 months’ jail for a myriad of offences, including causing harm to a public servant and consuming drugs.

Woman bit & scratched police officers’ hands in Woodlands cell

Last March, Ms Li was brought to Woodlands Division and placed in a cell after being arrested for affray, reported Channel NewsAsia.

This came after the police were alerted to her fighting with her boyfriend using a bamboo pole along an HDB corridor in Ang Mo Kio.

The 27-year-old was subsequently placed in a cell at Woodlands Police Division.

Disgruntled, Ms Li reportedly screamed and kicked the door later that night.

She even called one of the auxiliary police officers “a dog” after she attempted to wake Ms Li up.

The officer in question then went to her cell accompanied by other officers on duty, asking her to put on a mask.

However, Ms Li refused and struggled as the officers tried handcuffing her, reports The Straits Times.

Ms Li reportedly bit their fingers, hands, and forearms — leaving bruises and bite marks.

The police officers eventually managed to handcuff her and placed restraints on her in a padded cell.

The bitten officers later sought medical attention and required medical leave.

Pleaded guilty & jailed for almost 4 years

Highlighting how “dangerous” biting – which may result in disease transmission – could be, the prosecutor requested 4 years’ jail for Ms Li.

However, Ms Li’s lawyer pleaded for a shorter jail sentence of 3.5 years.

He highlighted Ms Li’s lack of a “full and functioning family nexus” coupled with the alleged mental and physical abuse she received.

On Thurs (17 Feb), the woman was sentenced to 3 years and 11 months’ jail for 4 charges, including:

Voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty

Drug consumption

Carrying an offensive weapon in public

Never resort to violence

When frustrated, it can be easy to act impulsively and at times, violently.

But at the end of the day, causing harm to those around us, especially public servants who are simply discharging their duties, almost never ends well.

We hope this serves as an apt reminder for us to always keep calm when we face undesirable situations, instead of resorting to acts of violence.

