Woman in M’sia calls boyfriend stingy after she pays S$545 for his birthday, breaks up with him

Woman breaks up with boyfriend after spending RM1,800 on his birthday

A woman in Malaysia recently shared her experience of breaking up with her boyfriend after he failed to support her financially, even though she had spent RM1,800 (S$545) on his birthday meal.

In a series of posts on Threads, she shared that she wanted to treat him to something special as he had not celebrated his birthday in more than 10 years.

Little did she know that this sweet gesture would soon lead to the start of her frustrations.

No celebration held in return for her birthday

Sometime in September, the woman, who is a widow, had splurged on a fine dining meal for her boyfriend’s birthday.

When it was her birthday the following month, however, no celebration was held, not even a simple meal.

Her boyfriend, who she had then been seeing for a few months, simply wished her a happy birthday.

She waited, hoping he might surprise her, but weeks went by and he never planned or said anything.

Her birthday came and went quietly, without even a roti canai or teh tarik from the man who once said he wanted to marry her.

Started to see red flags from boyfriend

She voiced her disappointment, but she tried to accept his flaws.

However, she finally confronted him during an argument later on, adding that she cannot live with someone so calculative and stingy, especially when it comes to food.

He then claimed that he had “forgotten” about her birthday.

As time went on, she noticed more signs.

She could not freely order food when they ate out, as he always picked the place, decided what to order, and she felt bad asking for anything more.

“I’m emotional because I actually thought he’s the one for me,” said the woman, who also shared that her late husband had always been generous and never once made her worry about her daily needs or finances.

“I never thought that I would meet someone so calculative.”

Their relationship lasted over a year, and throughout that time, she was always the one giving, from thoughtful gifts to home-cooked meals and kind gestures.

In return, the only thing she ever received from him was a single packet of tea from Thailand.

Looking back, she admits the experience was painful, but she was ultimately grateful it came to an end.

Netizens say she made good decision for breaking up with him

Many netizens praised her choice, calling it a smart move to walk away from the relationship.

One user commented that she did the right thing by choosing not to marry the man because things would get worse.

Another person congratulated her on making a wise decision, wishing things would go well for her.

Featured image adapted from Canva, for illustrative purposes only.