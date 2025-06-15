Woman in China stabbed 20 times in the chest but survived thanks to her breast implants

Woman stabbed 20 times in chest, breast implants save her life

What was meant to be a regular shopping trip turned into a nightmare for a woman in Hangzhou, China, when she was brutally stabbed 20 times by a stranger.

Miraculously, doctors say it was her breast implants that helped save her life.

According to Taiwan’s ETtoday, the woman surnamed Ma (name transliterated from Chinese) was ambushed on 22 May in the carpark of MIXC Mall in Zhejiang province.

The man allegedly held her at knifepoint, demanded she pay the parking fee, and forced her to leave the mall with him.

Attacker repeatedly stabs woman in chest while confronted by police

According to China’s news outlet Litchi News, the terrifying incident happened around 5.40pm, shortly after Ms Ma had finished shopping.

Ms Ma took advantage of a momentary lapse in the attacker’s attention to send a distress message to her boyfriend. The boyfriend then tracked her location via their home computer and alerted the police, sharing her exact coordinates.

When officers arrived, the suspect reportedly turned violent, viciously stabbing Ms Ma in the chest multiple times.

She tried to block the attacks with her hands but was overwhelmed. After managing to open the car door, she collapsed and lost consciousness.

She was then rushed to the hospital with more than 20 stab wounds across her body.

Breast implants absorbed force of stabs

The doctor later revealed that her breast implants played a crucial role in absorbing the force of several potentially fatal stabs, limiting damage to her vital organs.

Only one wound penetrated her lung, but it was not life-threatening.

The suspect is believed to have taken his own life following the attack. Police have since confirmed that the case is now closed.

Also read: Husband in Brazil cuts out wife’s breast implant, chucks it out window during heated row



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.