Woman claims cost of produce in Singapore cheaper than Canada

With the steady rise in costs, many around the globe are feeling the effects of inflation in their day-to-day lives.

One woman in particular was shocked by produce prices in Canada, claiming Singapore’s costs were more affordable.

Some netizens stated that the claim was subjective as each country has their perks, while others agreed that there was no place like home.

Woman shocked by produce prices in Canada

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, a woman, who had previously worked in Singapore, shared her unpleasant surprise when she visited a supermarket in Canada.

“I almost got a heart attack,” the caption read.

The woman had planned to purchase produce at a Canadian supermarket but discovered that many of the staples that she used to buy were priced significantly higher than those sold in Singapore.

As the Canadian and Singapore dollars are nearly identical, she was shocked to see that a small packet of chilli padi cost $3.62, adding that she usually could get more for 50 cents in Singapore.

The woman claimed that she could also get calamansi for 50 cents in Singapore and was appalled to find that 12 pieces of the popular fruit were sold at $8 in Canada.

Sweet potato leaves, which typically cost $1 per bunch in Singapore, were priced at $9.37 in the Canadian supermarket.

The woman also alleged that the leaves were not fresh.

Two seemingly rotten eggplants were found to be priced at $5.15, which further disgusted the woman.

Regrets moving away from Singapore

After realising that produce prices in Canada were significantly higher than Singapore’s, the woman expressed how much she missed the little red dot.

“There is no beautiful place like Singapore,” she said.

She also shared that she regretted resigning from her job in Singapore and moving to Canada.

Some Facebook users claimed the hiked prices were a result of importation and the woman should be “thankful” such products are sold at all in her area.

Others joked that the woman should grow her own fruits and vegetables.

Overall, netizens took the opportunity to remember how “fortunate and privileged” they were to be living in Singapore.

