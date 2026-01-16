Elderly cancer survivor in M’sia dies in hit-and-run, driver allegedly rushing to send child to school

Elderly woman in Malaysia who survived cancer dies after hit-and-run

A family is mourning the death of an 85-year-old woman who survived cancer, only to lose her life in a hit-and-run accident near UTC Sentul in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The woman, Lim Mui Choo, had beaten cancer about a decade ago and remained in good health, maintaining an active and disciplined lifestyle.

Her daughter June also described her as a meticulous and forward-planning person who had already begun preparing for the upcoming Chinese New Year and was looking forward to cooking festive dishes and reuniting with her family.

On the morning of 11 Jan, Madam Lim left home as she did routinely to buy groceries at the wet market.

She was standing at a junction preparing to cross the road when she was struck by a vehicle.

Dashcam footage shows woman hit & run over

Dashcam footage later shared on Facebook by an account claiming to belong to Madam Lim’s grandson shows a Honda Odyssey MPV turning right while exiting a row of shop lots before colliding with the elderly pedestrian.

The impact sent her underneath the vehicle.

Instead of stopping, the MPV continued moving forward, with the footage showing the car running over her body and appearing to jolt slightly as it passed over her.

According to Ms June, Madam Lim suffered fractures and severe internal injuries and was bleeding heavily at the scene, vomiting blood as she lay on the road awaiting help.

Despite the collision, the driver did not stop immediately to assist.

Ms June said that a motorist driving ahead witnessed the incident and intervened by blocking the MPV, forcing the driver to get out of the vehicle.

The driver, a 42-year-old local man, reportedly glanced briefly at Madam Lim before returning to his car and driving away via another route.

The same motorist then alerted the authorities. An ambulance arrived and Madam Lim was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, but she later died from her injuries, which included severe head trauma.

“We cannot accept my mother’s sudden death,” Ms June said.

We thought that after overcoming cancer, she would be able to enjoy her later years in peace, but her life was taken away by an irresponsible driver.

Police investigation ongoing

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the accident involved a Honda Odyssey MPV driven by a 42-year-old man and an 85-year-old female pedestrian.

Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when the MPV driver exited a row of shop lots and turned right, and was unable to avoid the pedestrian, who was walking at the time.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police later informed the family that the driver claimed he did not remain at the scene because he was rushing to send his child to school.

Ms June questioned the explanation, asking whether sending a child to school could justify leaving an injured person behind without assistance.

Police said investigations are ongoing and have urged witnesses to come forward to assist.