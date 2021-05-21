Woman Allegedly Canes Dog With Stick Before Carrying It Back Into Apartment

Training our furkids is no easy feat, hence it’s only understandable for owners to feel frustrated or discouraged at times.

However, this doesn’t mean owners should be aggressive with their pets, resorting to violent punishments to get their intentions across.

Recently, a STOMP user submitted a clip showing a lady allegedly caning a dog on a condominium balcony located in Balestier.

The white furkid could be heard yelping in pain from a unit directly opposite the balcony.

Woman allegedly canes dog on Balestier condo balcony

At the start of the video, the woman can be seen wielding a cane-like object on her right hand as she approaches the white canine.

Without warning, the lady starts hitting the dog near its hind legs.

The furkid – who was wearing a cone – quickly scrambled away while letting out distressing cries.

The woman, however, followed closely behind and continued to threaten the dog with the object.

Eventually forced to a corner, the dog had nowhere to run as the woman continues to strike it with the stick.

Later, the lady was seen carrying the dog by its front paws and lifting it into the apartment.

Apparently happens “every other day”

According to the STOMP user, such incidents have been happening “every other day” since her friends moved to the condominium.

In addition to the filmed incident, the lady had allegedly put the dog out when its pouring and even hit and kicked it on some occasions.

SPCA investigating incident

In response to STOMP queries, SPCA executive director Dr Jaipal Singh Gill said that they’re aware of the incident are currently conducting investigations.

He also said that disciplining an animal using such physical methods is “entirely inappropriate”, and encourage pet owners to adopt a humane and force-free approach when it comes to training and handling animals.

Heartbreaking to see dog being treated with such force

It’s indeed troubling to see a dog being treated with such aggression.

That said, given investigations are ongoing, let’s patiently wait for the authorities’ findings and avoid jumping to conclusions for the time being.

Moving forward, we hope the lady would avoid using such force when handling pets.

