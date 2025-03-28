M’sian woman jailed 5 years in Thailand after unknowingly carrying drugs for friend

Malaysian woman serves jail time after unwittingly carrying drugs for friend

A 26-year-old woman from Tumpat, Kelantan, is one of seven Malaysian women held at a prison in Thailand as of February.

She — and several other Malaysian inmates — are presently serving jail terms after becoming unwitting drug mules.

According to Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro, the woman, Anna (pseudonym), was apprehended by police alongside her boyfriend in 2023 at a hotel in Sungai Kolok, Narathiwat, Thailand.

The drugs, which turned out to be Yaba methamphetamine pills, were found in the bag that her friend asked her to transport.

Claims she had no knowledge of the bag’s contents

Anna stated that she was unaware of the contents of the bag, explaining that she had only agreed to carry it because her friend had claimed to be dealing with an urgent matter.

“She asked me to help carry the bag. I didn’t know it contained Yaba pills. I thought I was doing a favour for a friend,” she said.

“Now, I’m observing Ramadan behind bars.”

Anna is presently serving a five-year sentence.

It was her second Ramadan in jail, and she conveyed her regret over what had happened.

“I miss my parents so much, especially with Hari Raya coming soon. I really regret not listening to their advice,” said Anna.

Muslim inmates allowed to celebrate Hari Raya & perform their religious obligations

The head of the Women’s Section at Narathiwat Prison shared that Anna’s situation is not uncommon.

About half of the seven Malaysian women in the section are suspected to have been exploited by drug syndicates along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“All of them are from Kelantan and are mostly in their 20s. The maximum sentence among them is five years,” she said.

Even though they are behind bars, Muslim inmates will still be allowed to perform their religious obligations and celebrate Hari Raya on 31 March.

“Inmates will be permitted to perform prayers and participate in festive activities. Family visits will also be allowed during this period,” said the prison spokesperson.

