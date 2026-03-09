Woman chases after car in Bedok North carpark, driver speeds off with rear door open

Woman in pyjamas chases after car at Bedok North, driver speeds off with door still open

A woman was seen desperately chasing after a car in a Bedok North carpark in the early hours of 7 March.

However, her efforts proved futile as the driver sped off, even after she managed to open the vehicle’s rear door.

Footage of the incident was posted on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page, alleging that it occurred at 12.48am.

Woman runs to car from HDB Block

The incident was captured on the dashcam camera of a passing vehicle near Block 202, Bedok North Avenue 1.

In the clip, a woman dressed in pyjamas is seen running from the nearby HDB block towards a white Volkswagen that was initially stationary.

Moments later, the car begins to drive out of the parking lot.

As the vehicle moves off, it briefly slows down and comes to a brief stop in front of the camcar.

The rear door is suddenly opened, seemingly by the woman attempting to stop the car.

However, the driver then accelerates and drives away with the door still ajar.

The woman continues chasing after the car for several seconds but is unable to catch up.

Shortly after, the rear door is closed from inside the vehicle before the car disappears from the dashcam’s view.

The woman eventually slows down and stops chasing the vehicle.

Netizens react to unusual scene

Most netizens were quick to poke fun at the scene, with many coming up with hypothetical scenarios that may have led to the situation.

Others criticised the driver’s actions, saying it was dangerous and irresponsible to drive off with the door open while someone was chasing the vehicle.

One netizen also jokingly suggested that the dashcam driver could have played the hero by blocking the Volkswagen from leaving.

