Elderly woman punches volunteer & chases him with knife in Taman Jurong after accusing him of theft

Elderly woman chases volunteer with knife in Taman Jurong, arrested by police

An elderly woman who accused a volunteer of stealing her belongings reportedly chased him with a knife at an active ageing centre in Taman Jurong.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested her at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Punches volunteer then pursues him with knife

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at about 9.30am on 28 Nov at the Thye Hua Kwan (THK) Active Ageing Centre located at Block 337 Tah Ching Road.

Eyewitness Ms He said she saw the woman, who was wearing a floral top, claiming her belongings had gone missing and accusing a volunteer of taking them.

Before the volunteer could respond, the woman allegedly punched him in the abdomen. She then produced a knife about 15cm long and began chasing him around the centre.

Ms He rushed forward in an attempt to intervene but was shoved aside forcefully. She did not fall or sustain any injuries.

When Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived, police officers were seen escorting the woman away.

A man in a white shirt and hat, believed to be the volunteer who had been chased, was assisting officers with their investigation.

Woman allegedly chased others with a cane weeks earlier

Residents told Shin Min Daily News that this was not the first commotion involving the same woman.

Ms He said the woman had flown into a rage a few weeks earlier and chased people with her walking stick.

Another resident, Ms Zhuo, said the woman is a regular visitor at the centre and often speaks loudly and aggressively to others.

Police confirmed they arrested a 73-year-old woman for criminal intimidation. No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to the police and THK Moral Charities for further comment.

