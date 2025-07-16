‘It stops others from borrowing money from me’: Woman in China piles S$360K of shopping parcels in flat

Woman in China spends S$360K on online shopping, hoards parcels unopened inside flat

A 66-year-old woman in China sparked concern after spending RMB 2 million (S$358,387) on online shopping, but strangely keeps them unopened, piling parcels inside her home.

According to Xiaoxiang Morning News, the elderly woman, identified as Aunt Wang, lives alone in a commercial housing estate in Shanghai.

In May 2024, her neighbours began to complain as the piles of parcels in her home not only posed a fire hazard but also began to emit a strange smell, causing pests to breed.

Photos also showed that the parcels inside Aunt Wang’s home covered almost every surface and reached the ceiling.

It even came to a point where she had no place to sleep and could only sit against her parcels.

Elderly woman’s hoarding habit did not improve

Local authorities tried to reach out to Aunt Wang’s family to assist her, but her daughter lives abroad, and she had no contact with her relatives.

They had to persist in obtaining the elderly woman’s consent so they could clear the parcels from her home.

However, when they visited Aunt Wang after a year, they found that her hoarding habit had not improved, and her house and underground garage were decked with parcels again.

They also discovered that the woman rented a 90-square-meter house in the community to store more parcels from her online shopping addiction.

Woman believes excessive spending keeps others from borrowing money

Speaking to a reporter, Aunt Wang revealed that she had spent nearly RMB 2 million on online shopping.

She admitted to buying random items in bulk from live selling videos, including high-ticket purchases such as jewellery and health products, saying spending money gives her satisfaction.

She said she sold her previous house downtown and bought a house in the suburbs to let others know that she had money.

“Years ago, I sold my flat in the downtown area and bought this house in the suburban Jiading district. It is easy for other people to conclude that there is a lot of money left in my pocket,” she said, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

However, she also added that she spends all her money so others would not be able to borrow from her.

“When they see piles of stuff in my home, they will feel it is inappropriate to ask me to lend them money,” she added.

Also read: Elderly woman in Thailand spotted eating styrofoam, lives alone amidst hoarded junk

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Xiaoxiang Morning News.