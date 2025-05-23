 SG Election Notice
Elderly woman in Thailand spotted eating styrofoam, lives alone amidst hoarded junk

International Latest News

Her husband left her when their daughter died in 1999.

By - 23 May 2025, 5:58 pm

76-year-old woman in Thailand consumes styrofoam out of hunger

A volunteer welfare group and local authorities in Thailand have stepped in after hearing reports of an elderly woman living in desperate condition.

Source: ชมรมคนไม่กลัวอิทธิพล on Facebook

The 76-year-old woman, who lives alone in the Sai Mai district in Bangkok, has been spotted eating styrofoam out of hunger.

Social workers who visited the woman on Thursday (23 May) found that her home was in a state of disrepair.

Woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

According to locals, the woman was once quite financially well off, but her life took a sharp turn after the death of her daughter in 1999.

Following the tragedy, her husband left her and the woman started to live a life of solitude.

Without family to take care of her, the Alzheimer’s-afflicted woman eventually began to struggle. Locals who pitied her would buy her food to eat.

However, on days where she had no food, she would resort to consuming plastic or Styrofoam.

Source: Survive – สายไหมต้องรอด on Facebook

Photos of her home show it in a state of severe disrepair.

It was filled with hoards of trash, mostly consisting previous food packaging.

Source: ชมรมคนไม่กลัวอิทธิพล on Facebook

The walls and floor of her home were also covered in grime.

Source: ชมรมคนไม่กลัวอิทธิพล on Facebook

Authorities step in to help

After learning about her situation, Thailand’s Department of Older Persons (DOP) have also rendered aid.

Officials arranged for the woman to be conveyed to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for a medical examination.

Source: Survive – สายไหมต้องรอด on Facebook

If there are no major medical complications to address, she will then be transferred to a shelter.

There, the elderly woman will be under the care of the DOP where professionals will see to her physical and mental recovery.

Featured image adapted from Survive – สายไหมต้องรอด on Facebook and ชมรมคนไม่กลัวอิทธิพล on Facebook.

