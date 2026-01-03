Woman attacks police with chopper at Hong Kong eatery reportedly after mobile payment failed

Woman reportedly wielded chopper & scissors at Hong Kong eatery

A woman alarmed staff and customers at an eatery in Hong Kong when she brandished a chopper, resulting in several police officers having to subdue her.

Her violent outburst reportedly started after she failed to make payment using her mobile phone, according to HK media outlet HK01.

Police confront woman with chopper at Hong Kong eatery

A video posted on social media showed police officers in riot gear gathering outside the eatery, preparing to confront the woman inside.

As soon as the sliding door opened, she started hacking at the officers’ riot shields, to the amazement of onlookers.

Despite the officers’ best efforts to contain her, she managed to fend them off for several seconds.

She was finally subdued after multiple officers pinned her down.

Woman wields chopper in Hong Kong eatery

Another now-deleted video posted on XiaoHongShu, recorded from inside the eatery, had a time stamp of 12.45am on Saturday (3 Jan).

It showed the woman standing alone in the eatery, with the chopper in her right hand and another sharp object in her left hand.

She was surrounded by empty tables with spilt drinks and chopsticks scattered on the floor, possibly abandoned by fleeing customers.

When she saw the police outside the entrance, she started shouting at them.

Woman swings chopper at police, officer almost falls

As the officers opened the door, the woman immediately swung the chopper at them.

The ferocity of her attack even caused an officer to almost fall and drop his riot shield on the floor.

Though she managed to repel the officers at the entrance, more entered the shop to accost her from behind.

The woman was eventually pinned down on the floor after at least 13 officers were deployed to the scene.

She continued to yell even as the officers carried her out of the eatery.

Woman reportedly lost control of emotions after failing to pay with WeChat

Police told HK01 that they were alerted at 12.14am that a woman was agitated and brandishing a weapon at the eatery in the Sheung Shui area.

The 32-year-old woman surnamed Liu, who is from Jilin Province of China, had arrived in Hong Kong on 2 Jan after travelling to Vietnam.

After she finished her meal, she reportedly tried to pay with WeChat but failed as her phone was out of power.

The shop owner suggested that she charge her phone on the spot, but she lost control of her emotions for some reason.

Liu then took a chopper and a pair of scissors from the kitchen and waved them around, prompting staff and customers to flee.

In the process, she also damaged a phone belonging to the eatery.

Woman arrested for multiple offences

After the melee, the woman was sent to the hospital after suffering hand injuries, the police said.

She has also been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, and assaulting a police officer.

She is currently in police custody, with the case referred to the Tai Po District Criminal Investigation Team.

