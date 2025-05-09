M’sian woman perplexed after company required staff to go bald to support cancer patients

Malaysian woman confused by company’s hairless requirement to support cancer

A woman in Malaysia was left shocked and disturbed after applying for a job at an oil and gas company, only to be told she had to shave her head bald to support a cancer NGO.

According to her post on Threads, she received a call from the company’s boss after submitting her job application.

She said the boss laid out two shocking conditions during the call:

All staff, including women who wear the hijab, were required to show solidarity with cancer patients.

She had to let him see her hair during the interview.

When she asked what her hairstyle had to do with the job, the boss reportedly replied:

I support a cancer NGO, so you need to feel what it’s like for cancer patients to be bald.

Stunned by the demand, she immediately hung up.

“If the boss is already crazy before I even start work, imagine how unhinged it’d be once I do!” she exclaimed in her post.

Boss said he would personally cut female employees’ hair

To support her claims, she shared two screenshots showing their WhatsApp conversation.

The first screenshot showed the boss stating that all female staff must keep their hair short for three months, and that he would cut it himself.

When the woman asked if a female staff member could perform the haircut instead, the boss insisted, saying he was a former hairstylist and wanted to ensure the cut met company policy. He added that it would only be done once.

However, the OP pushed back, saying that removing her hijab and exposing her hair to a man violated her religious beliefs.

She ultimately declined the job offer, saying she was unwilling to compromise her faith for employment.

Netizens suggest boss might have obsession for bald people

Following the post, many netizens commented on the post, pointing out that it was strange.

One netizen found the policy laughable and said the company was unlike others out there.

Another person jokingly asked if the boss’s family members were also bald.

Lastly, one woman pointed out that the boss might have an unhealthy obsession with people who are bald.

