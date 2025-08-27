Woman in Thailand finds oil on surface of drink, claims eatery didn’t clean cup 

Woman in Thailand refuses to drink from cup after finding oil slicks in it

A woman recently took to Facebook to share her harrowing experience at an eatery in Thailand, accusing staff of poor hygiene after finding oil slicks in her drink.

Since it was posted on Sunday (24 Aug), the post has garnered over 4,000 likes and 680 comments, most of which criticised the hygiene of eateries in the country.

Fatty oils litter surface of drink

In her post, the woman explained that the drinks at the eatery were available on a self-service basis, so she helped herself and scooped some ice into the cup that the eatery provided.

However, when she poured soda into the cup, she was disgusted by what she saw — yellowish oil slicks were allegedly seen floating on the surface of her drink.

When she alerted the vendor, they purportedly blamed the ice. They claimed several customers had already complained about the same issue on the day.

However, the woman felt it was more likely that the cups were not properly cleaned.

Unable to stomach the sight, she opted to get herself another soda. This time, she decided to drink straight from the bottle.

She also noted that she was charged for both drinks.

Observers criticise hygiene standards

Many netizens left comments criticising the hygiene practices of eateries in Thailand.

One self-proclaimed ice supplier said they were tired of customers blaming the ice.

“Before blaming others, try looking at yourself first,” the supplier wrote. “These eateries often clean their cups using the same water they use to wash their dishes, causing fatty residues to get trapped in the cup. Then, when ice is added, the fat becomes much more apparent. Disgusting.”

Another user echoed the sentiment.

“Some eateries don’t clean their cups,” the observer wrote. “They just pile it into a large basin before dumping all the liquids out and leaving it to dry.”

One observer even asserted that the only thing more filthy than the cups is the vendors’ mindsets.

