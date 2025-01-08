Woman found dead in Johor while hugging her newborn, umbilical cord still attached to foetus

Woman found dead hugging newborn with umbilical cord still attached

On Tuesday (7 Jan) morning, the bodies of a woman and her newborn child were found dead on the roadside in Johor.

The passer-by who found the bodies, an office worker, noted that the woman was hugging her dead newborn, believed to be a boy, in her arms.

According to local police, authorities were alerted to the deceased lying roadside in Jalan Impiana 5, Kulai at 8.15am.

Newborn’s umbilical cord intact

Following the report, an ambulance arrived at the scene and confirmed that the pair were dead.

Both bodies were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for autopsy.

According to Sinchew, the foetus was still attached to his mother via the umbilical cord, which remained intact.

Police believe the woman to be foreign.

Curiously, investigators did not detect any external injuries or traces of blood at the scene where the body was found.

Police investigation ongoing

Due to the lack of blood, Sinchew reports that police suspect the pair’s bodies were cleaned before being dumped where they were discovered.

Police are currently investigating the case Section 316 of the Penal Code, which refers to causing the death of an unborn child. The crime carries a sentence of up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

Investigators are also appealing to witnesses who may have information regarding the case.

Babies can be very fragile, especially right after delivery. Last month, a newborn in Singapore died right after childbirth when she fell to the ground during delivery.

