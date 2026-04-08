90-year-old woman dies after complaining about heat as temperatures in Thailand reportedly reach 44°C

Elderly woman dies after complaining about heat in Thailand

A 90-year-old woman was found dead inside her single-story concrete house in Buriram Province, Thailand, on Monday (6 April).

Before her daughter found her dead at 3.30pm, the deceased, Mrs Boonchuey (transliterated from Thai), had reportedly complained about the heat.

Daughter finds elderly mother motionless

According to a Khaosod report, the elderly woman was visually impaired and came from a poor family.

Ms Chingchok (transliterated from Thai), the deceased’s daughter, said she closely monitored her mother’s water intake and bathing, as it had been especially hot that day.

Her mum had previously complained about the unbearable weather, saying that she “can’t stand it anymore”.

Their home lacked air conditioning, and Ms Chingchok only had fans to help with her mother’s situation.

However, upon checking on her mum, Ms Chingchok realised that she was motionless and dead.

The family does not suspect foul play and is preparing for the deceased’s cremation on 8 April.

Temperatures reportedly reach 44°C

Locals reported that the weather had hit extreme heights that day, especially in the afternoon.

A quick check on the phones showed that temperatures skyrocketed to 44°C, higher than the usual 40°C to 41°C.

Also read: Lorry driver in Thailand found dead after waiting for over 10 hours to refuel at petrol station

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Featured image adapted from Tnews.